Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") has withdrawn from its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Red Line project in British Columbia, Canada (the "Red Line Option"), pursuant to the terms of the underlying option agreement.

The decision follows an internal portfolio and capital allocation review by the Company. The Company is focused on exploring the Twilite Gold project in Newfoundland (see the Company's press release dated August 19, 2025).

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

