Skanska builds motorway near Žilina, Slovakia, for EUR 261M, about SEK 2.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with National Motorway Company to build a motorway near Žilina, Slovakia. The contract is worth EUR 261M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2025.

The new 9.6-kilometer highway D3 section Kysucké Nové Mesto - Ošcadnica will link Žilina with the Kysuce region and also helps the international transit traffic to Poland and Czechia. The project includes one multi-level crossing, a rest area, 20 bridges, 14 kilometers of noise barriers, and full technical infrastructure.

The D3 Kysucké Nové Mesto - Ošcadnica motorway will divert heavy traffic from local roads, improving safety and reducing noise and emissions. It will protect communities and nature in the Kysuce valley while ensuring smoother, safer travel through the region.

Work is expected to begin around the turn of the year 2025/2026 and is estimated to last for approximately three and a half years.

