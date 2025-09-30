Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
WKN: A14U1R | ISIN: SE0007100359 | Ticker-Symbol: POX
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 08:04
16,100 Euro
+0,88 % +0,140
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
Pandox AB: Pandox has completed previously announced acquisition of Elite Hotel Frost Kiruna

The hotel property is included financially from 30 September 2025 and will be reported in the business segment Leases. The total transaction value amounts to approximately MSEK 347.

For more information about the transaction, please see the press release from 19 March 2025 when the acquisition was announced.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Liia Nõu, CEO, +46 (0)8 506 205 50
Anneli Lindblom, CFO, +46 (0) 765 93 84 00
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox
Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Per 30 June 2025 our portfolio consisted of 163 hotel properties with approximately 36,000 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value was approximately SEK 76bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
