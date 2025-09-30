Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a 12-month manufacturing and supply agreement with MobileDetect Bio, Inc. ("MDBio") to support the U.S. production and distribution of 200,000 custom ToxiShield products, developed by Safe Supply's wholly owned subsidiary, Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips")

This milestone comes a week after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allocated more than $1.5 billion in continuation funding for the State Opiod Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grant programs, underscoring national urgency to scale access to health and safety tools1.

"This agreement provides a critical foundation for scaling our public health response in the U.S.," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safe Supply and Co-Chair of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Coalition. "By manufacturing domestically with MDBio, we're able to respond quickly and reliably to the needs of communities, universities, nonprofits, and public agencies already mobilizing under SOR and TOR grants."

ToxiShield is the trusted brand behind Safety Strips, providing discreet, rapid test kits used to detect fentanyl, drink-spiking, and other harmful substances to empower individuals and communities to take health and safety into their own hands. The agreement enables bulk production of the units, with each containing five test kits, at MDBio's facility in Sugar Land, Texas. All kits ship with pre-measured buffer solution, sampling tools, and QR-linked usage instructions to support high-fidelity deployment in the field.

"This initiative reflects the Company's broader mission to meet urgent public health needs with scalable, science-based technologies," said Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply and former Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). "As someone who has worked on the front lines of the opioid crisis, I see firsthand the value of tools that empower communities to intervene early and save lives."

Aligning with National Priorities and Public Funding

The announcement coincides with HHS's September 22nd commitment of $1.48 billion for State Opioid Response and $63 million for Tribal Opioid Response, with funding to be used for overdose prevention, treatment, and recovery supports1. Since inception, these programs have delivered over 10 million opioid reversal kits and funded services for over 1.5 million people, with growing emphasis on scalable, field-deployable testing.

The collaboration between Safe Supply and MDBio directly supports these goals through Made-in-America innovation, and is fully aligned with MAHA's mission to deliver practical, evidence-informed solutions to communities nationwide.

About Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd., develops and commercializes innovative health and safety tools, including proprietary fentanyl detection kits and drink spike test kits, providing individuals and communities with critical protections in a discreet, affordable format.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to improve health outcomes and enhance public wellness.

About MobileDetect Bio, Inc.

MobileDetect Bio, Inc. is a U.S.-based health innovation company that manufactures and supplies harm-reduction drug-checking products-including fentanyl, xylazine, nitazene, and medetomidine test strips-along with configurable, all-inclusive kits. Programs can tailor kit counts and add custom branding, labels, and QR links; kits ship with pre-measured buffer solution, swabs, and QR-coded instructions for fast, consistent use. MDBio also provides training resources and bulk/non-profit pricing to help community organizations deploy testing at scale.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits and impact of the manufacturing and supply agreement with MobileDetect Bio, Inc.; the scale, production volume, and deployment of ToxiShield products; the alignment of such products with public health priorities and federal funding initiatives; the Company's growth strategy and business objectives; and the expected performance and expansion of its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, operational risks; regulatory and governmental approvals and compliance; market demand and acceptance of the Company's products; economic and competitive conditions; reliance on third-party manufacturing and logistics; supply chain constraints; fluctuations in operating results; and other factors described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

1 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2025, September 22). HHS provides more than $1.5 billion in State and Tribal opioid response grants. https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-state-tribal-opioid-response-grants-2025.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268504

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.