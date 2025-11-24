Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the health, safety and rapid response technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered into an Exclusive Territory License and Commercial Agreement (the "Licensing Agreement") with Healthy Sprays LLC ("Healthy Sprays"), granting Safe Supply the exclusive Canadian rights to distribute the full Healthy Sprays portfolio of innovative GLP-1 solutions.

Healthy Sprays is a U.S.-based leader in non-injectable metabolic health solutions. Its product line, featuring THIN (3.0 mg GLP-1spray), THIN-R (7.2 mg GLP-1 spray), and THIN-ST (5.0 mg tirzepatide spray), includes a proprietary sublingual spray delivery technology designed to enhance the overall user experience. The technology includes a refrigeration-free solution designed for rapid impact.

"This partnership represents a major step in bringing modern, consumer-ready healthcare solutions to Canadians," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safe Supply. "Needle-free GLP-1 therapies offer an alternative for consumers seeking convenience and accessibility without injections."

"We are pleased to expand our technology into the Canadian market," said Logan Doughty, CEO of Healthy Sprays. "Safe Supply's healthcare-focused distribution network and operational discipline make them the ideal partner to scale our innovative GLP-1 platform across the country."

A Multi-Year Pathway to Transforming GLP-1 Delivery in Canada

Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, which begins in January 2026 and spans an initial five-year period, with extension provisions, Safe Supply obtains:

Exclusive nationwide distribution rights for all Healthy Sprays products

Access to Healthy Sprays' proprietary business model, operating systems, and product IP

Rights to future Healthy Sprays formulations

A Meaningful Advancement in Consumer Accessibility

"Providing Canadians with a safe, modern alternative to injectable therapies will help Safe Supply expand access to metabolic health solutions for those who need them most.." said Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Safe Supply Board of Directors and former Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP.

Given evolving market dynamics heading into 2026, innovative GLP-1 therapies such as THIN represent an important development anticipated for the category. With the exclusivity granted under the Licensing Agreement, Safe Supply is well-positioned to establish a market-leading role as alternative GLP-1 solutions move toward mainstream adoption in Canada.

Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, Safe Supply will pay Healthy Sprays a one-time, non-refundable up-front license fee of USD $250,000 ("License Fee"), payable in tranches. In addition, Safe Supply will remit a royalty on Canadian gross sales, and will purchase all product packaging and delivery technology directly from Healthy Sprays at a fixed cost. The Licensing Agreement also establishes minimum net sales requirements for each contract year.

Private Placement Offering

The Company is also pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one Share at a price of C$0.075 per Share for two years from closing.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Licensing Fee, certain other expenses relating to activities under the Licensing Agreement, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 7% cash and 7% broker's warrants exercisable for the purchase of one Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Healthy Sprays LLC

Healthy Sprays is a U.S.-based healthcare innovator developing innovative GLP-1 solutions using a proprietary sublingual spray platform. Built with FDA-approved components and USP-compliant materials, the Healthy Sprays product line includes THIN, THIN-R, THIN-ST, and additional formulations under development. For more information please visit, www.healthysprays.com.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly-traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to enhance health outcomes and enhance public safety and wellness.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectations concerning the distribution, and market adoption of Healthy Sprays products in Canada; anticipated product performance and demand; the Company's ability to grant sublicenses, establish distribution networks, and achieve scalability under the Licensing Agreement; anticipated growth of the Canadian GLP-1 receptor agonist market; expectations regarding future formulations, expansion of product offerings, and operational outcomes during the initial and renewal terms of the Licensing Agreement; the completion, terms, and use of proceeds of the proposed private placement offering; the potential payment of finder's fees in connection with the offering; and the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to regulatory approvals and changes in the regulatory environment; supply chain and manufacturing risks; market acceptance of new health technologies; competition within the GLP-1 and wellness markets; the ability of Healthy Sprays to meet its production, quality, and delivery obligations; risks related to intellectual property rights; reliance on third-party healthcare partners; risks related to the completion and terms of the offering, including the ability to raise sufficient proceeds and the payment of finder's fees; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275697

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.