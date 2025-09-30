Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Expands Global IP Portfolio to 123 Patents with Seven New AI Nose Patents

New Patents in Europe, Germany, Taiwan, and China Strengthen SmellTech Leadership

Expanding IP Moat to Accelerate Commercialization of AI Nose Across Healthcare, Semiconductors, and Robotics

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced it has secured seven new patents in Europe, Germany, Taiwan and China that strengthen its AI Nose digital olfaction platform and its applications in robotics. With these additions, Ainos now holds 123 active patents across key technologies, covering the U.S., Europe, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

AI Nose Expands Across High-Value Applications

Ainos' AI Nose platform is rapidly broadening its commercial opportunities across multiple industries:

Healthcare and Senior Care : Provides real-time detection and continuous monitoring to protect patients and seniors.

Semiconductors : Detects subtle scent anomalies to optimize processes, improve yield, and enhance safety.

Smart Factories : Equips fully automated production lines with the ability to "smell," enabling efficient maintenance and greater process stability.

Robotics: Adds the long-missing sense of smell to machines, allowing robots to "see, hear, touch-and now smell" for service, security, disaster response, and smart city applications.

"AI Nose digitizes smell, the critical human sense that has been absent from machines-until now," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos. "Our patents form a deep moat around AI Nose technology, covering product design, internal structures, system configurations, and core operating principles. This robust protection secures our leadership in AI-powered electronic nose and accelerates commercial adoption across healthcare, smart manufacturing, automation, and robotics."

Ainos has also filed additional patent applications in major markets to expand its IP moat. The Company is advancing its SmellTech-as-a-Service business model and remains on track to achieve its 2026 commercialization milestone, bringing digital olfaction into the era of AI and smart manufacturing.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-expands-global-ip-portfolio-to-123-patents-with-seven-new-a-1079863