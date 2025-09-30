TMX Transform, leading end-to-end supply chain consultancy, has successfully partnered with Marks Spencer (M&S) on its landmark supply chain transformation project the development of one of the UK's largest automated National Distribution Centre's (NDC). The 1.3 million sq ft NDC at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) is the largest ever investment in M&S supply chain to support growth ambitions.

With an investment of £340 million, the facility will serve as M&S's primary food distribution hub, directly supplying over 200 stores and two additional regional distribution centres (RDCs), covering even more stores across the UK. The state-of-the-art tri-temperature facility will handle thousands of live SKUs and products, managing frozen, ambient and chilled food products through fully automated case and tray picking solutions.

Key achievements of the project include:

Supporting a transformation program from network strategy, through the RFP and Detailed Design phases to contract execution.

Driving an industry-leading automation solution benchmarking and vendor selection process, setting a new standard in operational innovation.

Achieved BREEAM "Excellent" status, powering sustainability through solar, electric fleet readiness, hydrogen fuel capability, and direct rail freight access, placing the facility in the top 1% globally for environmental building innovation.

Positioned M&S for operational safety and efficiency, driving store-friendly delivery and enhanced supply chain performance.

The facility reflects a shift from traditional mechanised operations to full automation, enabling 24-hour, seven-day operations to support the food networks requirements.

"We're proud to have supported M&S throughout this transformational journey," said Alvin Fernandes, Global Director, Program Transformation Management at TMX Transform. "We've partnered with M&S from the initial network strategy development to detailed design assurance and contract execution. When you're making investments of this magnitude, our role is to provide the confidence and risk mitigation that comes from extensive global experience across complex supply chain transformations. This facility will enable M&S to enhance safety for their workforce, improve efficiency across their distribution network, and deliver better service to their stores and customers."

The project leverages TMX Transform's proven expertise in large-scale automated distribution solutions, building on successful implementations for major retailers globally.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain. With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer. Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

