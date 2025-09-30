Anzeige
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
30.09.25 | 16:33
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Resumes Buyback Program

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Company Announcement no. 29/2025 (September 30, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games resumes the buyback program commenced on 10 April 2025: https://trophy-games.com/news/trophy-games-announces-share-buyback-program.

The buyback program was paused on 23 June 2025, to ensure liquidity for the launches of Farm Manager and Truck Manager. Trophy Games currently holds a total of 751,502 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.72% of the company's total shares, acquired at an average price of DKK 4.5.

The current buyback program, with a total budget of DKK 5m, has used DKK 854.925 of its total budget. The buyback program runs until the end of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the day of the General Assembly for Fiscal Year 2025.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Resumes Buyback Program

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-resumes-buyback-program-1079954

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
