

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) is reportedly planning to lay off around 2,000 workers globally as part of a long-term restructuring plan.



According to Reuters, citing an emailed statement, the U.S. energy giant will cut about 3% to 4% of its global workforce as part of an ongoing efficiency drive. Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Tuesday.



'We've seen the value of bringing people together in the same location... we are aligning our global footprint with our operating model and bringing our teams together,' the company said in the emailed statement.



Exxon Mobil has been streamlining its operations after closing its $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources in 2024. In November last year, the company revealed in a filing that it would cut nearly 400 jobs in Texas.



Meanwhile, the other day, Canadian shale producer Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), in which Exxon is a major shareholder, announced plans to cut 20% of its workforce and close its business in Calgary.



