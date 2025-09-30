Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 15:11
0,355 Euro
-1,22 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3610,37318:14
0,3540,36918:15
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC's Feng Xingya: User-Centric Green Solutions for a Sustainable Future

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of the 7th World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) on September 27, GAC Group Chairman and President Feng Xingya delivered a speech entitled "User-Defined Green, Co-Creating a New Future for Mobility," sharing GAC's strategic thinking and practice in green, low-carbon transformation. Feng underlined that "user-defined" green means maintaining a user-centric approach-transforming cutting-edge technology into targeted solutions that directly address user needs and make green mobility both practical and precise.

Drawing on a deep understanding of user preferences and recognized as a Fortune Global 500 company for 14 consecutive years and a Fortune China ESG Impact List company for four years, GAC launched its "GLASS Initiative" as early as 2021. This plan establishes a comprehensive lifecycle carbon management system. Through the four pillars-green technology, green products, green manufacturing, and green ecosystem-GAC is dedicated to providing safe and reliable green mobility experience, targeting full lifecycle carbon neutrality by 2050.

In green technology, GAC pursues parallel development across BEV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and range-extended platforms to deliver diverse clean mobility options. Green products prioritize safety and smart user experience. On the green manufacturing front, GAC upholds sustainable, intelligent, and high-standard production, as demonstrated by earning three awards in the 2025 China Automotive Quality Research (AQR). For the green ecosystem, GAC is accelerating its "26 Energy Action" strategy and integrating solar energy generation, battery storage, fast charging stations, and battery swapping services to support a full-service network.

GAC's green strategy is focused not only on China but on the global market. Committed to being a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC is advancing its "One GAC 2.0" strategy to bring its mature new energy and ESG expertise to global users. At the Fortune Global 500 Summit, Feng stated that the path forward is new energy and low-carbon development, with China taking the global lead. Currently, GAC has established five KD plants globally, with plans to reach ten next year, accelerating the shift from vehicle exports to localized production. Going forward, GAC's globalization strategy extends beyond simply exporting products. The company is committed to the principles of in Local, for Local, integrated locally, serving locally, and contributing locally-delivering smart green mobility solutions tailored to users in every market, realizing the goals of "going in" and "moving up" in the global automotive landscape.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785945/GACFengXingyaVideo.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gacs-feng-xingya-user-centric-green-solutions-for-a-sustainable-future-302571165.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.