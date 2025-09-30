Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the launch of Train Sim World 6, the latest edition of the ultimate train simulation series

Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment,
announces the launch of Train Sim World 6,
the latest edition of the ultimate train simulation series

PARIS, FRANCE - September 30th , 2025 - Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), today announces the release of Train Sim World 6 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Since its first installment, the Train Sim World franchise has generated over €100 million in consumer spending, establishing itself as a benchmark in the railway simulation genre. This new opus introduces new trains as well as innovative features designed to deliver an even more immersive gameplay experience.

Listening closely to its player community and their feedback, the game now introduces Random Events, making every session unique and unpredictable. Players will face various unexpected incidents, requiring them to adapt their driving in real time. Finally, new expansions are already in development, highlighting the importance of Dovetail Games' live management strategy.

Upcoming Event: 2025/26 Q2 Revenue- October 15, 2025 (after market close)

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

  • FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4.

Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

  • DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO (Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).
  • SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com

Contacts
Investors Relations
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer
Tél?: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00
E-mail?: IR@pullupent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49
E-mail?: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com
Press Relations
Clémence Bigeon
Tél?: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00
E-mail?: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Constance Baudry
Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62
E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.