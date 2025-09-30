PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, announces the launch of Train Sim World 6, the latest edition of the ultimate train simulation series

Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment,

announces the launch of Train Sim World 6,

the latest edition of the ultimate train simulation series

PARIS, FRANCE - September 30th , 2025 - Dovetail Games, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), today announces the release of Train Sim World 6 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Since its first installment, the Train Sim World franchise has generated over €100 million in consumer spending, establishing itself as a benchmark in the railway simulation genre. This new opus introduces new trains as well as innovative features designed to deliver an even more immersive gameplay experience.

Listening closely to its player community and their feedback, the game now introduces Random Events, making every session unique and unpredictable. Players will face various unexpected incidents, requiring them to adapt their driving in real time. Finally, new expansions are already in development, highlighting the importance of Dovetail Games' live management strategy.

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4.

Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO (Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Metal Slug Tactics), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com

Contacts

Investors Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tél?: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail?: IR@pullupent.com



Jean Benoît Roquette

Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49

E-mail?: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tél?: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail?: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com



Constance Baudry

Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62

E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

