Arise AB: Earn-out payment for Kölvallen has been received

Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has today received the earn-out payment for project Kölvallen. As previously communicated, the earn-out payment amounts to approx. EUR 30 million and the positive earnings effect for the third quarter amounts to approx. EUR 3 million.

Halmstad 30 September 2025

ARISE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CEST on 30 September 2025.

About Arise

Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se