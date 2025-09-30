

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation (CCL.L, CUK) Tuesday said it commenced a private offering of new senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.25 billion, expected to mature in 2029.



The company intends to use the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fully redeem its $2.0 billion 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 after the closing of the Notes Offering, expecting to reduce interest expense.



Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News