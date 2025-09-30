Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Appoints Interim CFO, Announces Inaugural Oklahoma AI Data Center Site Location

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Maggie Zhao as Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing departing CFO Ben Holman, who will continue to advise the Company to facilitate a seamless transition.

Mrs. Zhao has been a core member of Jericho's accounting and finance team since its inception and has served as Corporate Controller since 2017.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Jericho team, I thank Ben for his leadership, dedication and continued support to ensure a smooth transition. His contributions were instrumental in establishing the foundation of our energy platform. We wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho.

"We have the utmost confidence in Maggie, who has been integral to Jericho's success over the years and has skillfully guided us through previous growth and transitions. We are fortunate to have her step into this role."

JEV Announces First Oklahoma AI Data Center Site Location

Jericho is pleased to announce details of its inaugural build-to-suit AI data center location, the Morrison Data Center Site ("MDC"), situated on the Company's oil and gas JV acreage in Noble County, Oklahoma.

MDC offers access to extensive foundational data center infrastructure, including access to grid power, a plentiful supply of low-price natural gas, water and nearby backbone fiber. Existing site assets include 70 miles of gas gathering pipelines with corresponding rights-of-way, electrical grid infrastructure, 10 million gallons of on-site water storage, 2 million gallons via pipeline, and fiber connectivity.

JEV's management believes the MDC location and infrastructure are highly attractive to AI data center clients currently engaged in negotiations.

Oklahoma has emerged as a premier hub for AI data center development, with leading technology companies investing billions to expand AI infrastructure across the state, including projects in close proximity to JEV's MDC site.

Additional details on JEV's AI Data Center initiative can be found in the Company's Corporate Presentation, available at www.jerichoenergyventures.com/investors.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets.

At JEV, our mission is clear: to innovate relentlessly, optimize energy resources, and power tomorrow's breakthroughs, one bold step at a time.

