Driving the Cell-Free Revolution: eXoZymes Leaders Join BioMADE Leadership & Technical Committees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - announced that two of its senior leaders - CCO Damien Perriman and VP of Development, Dr. Paul Opgenorth - have been elected to key roles within the BioMADE Governance Committees.

Chief Commercial Officer at eXoZymes, Damien Perriman, states, "Being elected to the BioMADE Leadership Council is both an honor and a responsibility. This is a pivotal moment where cell-free biomanufacturing is stepping into the national spotlight. At eXoZymes, we believe our technology will be instrumental in driving the shift toward faster, more scalable, and more resilient biomanufacturing. I look forward to working with fellow council members to shape priorities that unlock real-world impact across industries - from fuels to functional ingredients."

Co-founder and VP of Development, Dr. Paul Opgenorth, states, "The Technical Committee is where the details of innovation become the standards that move an industry forward. I'm excited to play a role in defining a technical roadmap for developing and deploying cell-free enzyme pathways in the real world that can accelerate biosolution development cycles, remove the cell-based bottlenecks, and make a new generation of highly valuable natural product molecules commercially viable at scale."

These appointments underscore eXoZymes' commitment to - and growing influence as a thought leader in - cell-free biomanufacturing. BioMADE, the federally funded Manufacturing Innovation Institute for bioindustrial manufacturing, plays a pivotal role in shaping national priorities, funding strategies, and technology roadmaps. By securing representation on both the Leadership Council and Technical Committee, eXoZymes is helping set the agenda for how cell-free technologies will scale across industries.

Dr. Paul Opgenorth, continues, "Our work at eXoZymes has demonstrated how cell-free enzyme systems can achieve exceptional purity, speed, and scalability compared to traditional approaches. By contributing insights from this work - coupled with cross-pollinating knowledge and ideas from my role as a PI in the National Science Foundation (NSF) multi-million dollar "Advancing Cell-Free Systems Toward Increased Range of Use-Inspired Applications" (CFIRE) program as well as our BioMADE 4.0 project - I aspire to help ensure that the United States of America becomes the global leader in cell-free biomanufacturing."

About BioMADE?

By supporting the development of biomanufacturing technologies, BioMADE and its network of nearly 350 members across 40 states are strengthening American competitiveness, creating a more resilient supply chain, reshoring manufacturing jobs, and producing biobased products without relying on foreign inputs. BioMADE is also building a globally competitive STEM workforce to ensure American workers are prepared and ready to fill new jobs within this rapidly growing industry. BioMADE was catalyzed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in October of 2020 and is a proud member of Manufacturing USA®. More info available here: https://www.biomade.org

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

