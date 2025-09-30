Adeia Inc.: Adeia Enters into Long-Term IP License Agreement with Altice USA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, announced it has signed a long-term intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Altice USA, offering products and services nationwide as Optimum ("Optimum"), one of the largest broadband and video service providers in the United States. This agreement supports Optimum's services, including internet services, as well as cable television and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, ensuring subscribers enjoy advanced content discovery and navigation experiences. This agreement also resolves all of the outstanding litigation between the companies.

This agreement supports Optimum in delivering rich and user-friendly entertainment experiences supported by Adeia's portfolio of patented innovations in content discovery, search and personalization.

Adeia's extensive IP portfolio enables service providers like Optimum to offer cutting-edge features such as advanced content recommendations, voice search and personalized viewing experiences. This agreement ensures Optimum can continue to deliver high-quality, user-friendly entertainment options to its diverse customer base.

"Adeia's media IP portfolio enables pay-TV providers to deliver a truly personalized media experience to consumers by continually advancing innovations that enhance the customer experience-including improvements in content discovery, search, and recommendations, among other areas," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer, media. "This agreement highlights the ongoing value of our IP portfolio in enabling personalized and seamless media experiences for consumers across the country."

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to?approximately 4.5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local through its News 12 Networks.?

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com