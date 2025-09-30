Hub Group, Inc.: Hub Group Closes on the Acquisition of Marten Transport Intermodal

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective September 30, 2025, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) closed on the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Marten Transport, Ltd. Intermodal ("Marten Intermodal"), a division of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN).

The acquisition adds approximately 1,200 refrigerated containers and intermodal commercial relationships with a diversified group of shippers within the food and beverage industry. This continues Hub's strategic investment of capital within the core business to support growing volumes and improved network fluidity.

Additional information related to this transaction can be found on Hub Group's Investor page, accessible here: https://investors.hubgroup.com/

Effective September 8, 2025, Hub Group also closed on the acquisition of certain of the assets of West-Coast final mile provider SITH, LLC. The acquisition is consistent with Hub Group's strategic plan to grow Final Mile, expand network capacity and improve profitability. Terms were not disclosed.

About Hub Group: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions.

