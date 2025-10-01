

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - FanDuel, an online gaming platform in North America, announced a multi-year partnership with Amazon (AMZN) to become the official odds provider and partner for NBA and WNBA broadcasts on Prime Video.



The collaboration aims to elevate the basketball viewing experience starting with the upcoming NBA season. Fans who opt into Prime Video's new bet tracking and Odds View features will gain access to real-time betting insights powered by FanDuel's sportsbook. These features offer dynamic overlays during live games, displaying active bets, outcomes, and evolving odds-all designed to deepen engagement without enabling direct betting on Prime Video.



Blake Griffin, NBA analyst for Prime Video, will also join FanDuel as an ambassador. He'll be featured across FanDuel's creative campaigns, social media, live events, and broadcast integrations, bringing his signature personality and basketball expertise to the brand's content.



FanDuel emphasized its commitment to responsible gaming, noting that all betting features are optional and can be disabled within the Prime Video app. The company continues to invest in tools and initiatives that promote safe and enjoyable sports engagement.



The partnership reflects a shared vision between FanDuel and Amazon to blend innovation, storytelling, and interactivity-reshaping how fans experience live sports.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News