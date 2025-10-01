

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DEO), a beverage alcohol company, announced on Wednesday that it has priced 1 billion euros of fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme.



The bonds are being issued by Diageo Finance plc, with principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.



The issuance includes two series of bonds: 500 million euros maturing on October 3, 2032 with a 3.25% annual coupon, and 500 million euros maturing on October 3, 2037 with a 3.75% annual coupon.



Proceeds from issuances are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Bank plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and UBS AG London Branch have been appointed as active joint lead managers.



