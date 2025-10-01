NETMARBLE'S ULTIMATE DARK FANTASY MMORPG RAVEN2 SET FOR GLOBAL LAUNCH ON OCTOBER 22

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, has officially announced its upcoming dark fantasy MMORPG, Raven2, will launch worldwide on October 22 across both mobile and PC platforms, with pre-download beginning on October 21. The reveal was shared on the latest "INSIDE RAVEN2" episode.

In the newly released "Dev's Message" episode, Executive Producer Doo-Hyun Cho highlighted Raven2's vision to deliver three core MMORPG experiences. Players will explore a seamless dark fantasy world that features high-quality cinematic set pieces. Eight distinct classes offer unique playstyles customization, and the massive, unified battlefield supports both large-scale cooperation and intense competition.

The global version of Raven2 will support 150 countries and 16 languages, including English, Thai, German, French, Indonesian, Malay, and more. Its service will be divided into three major regions: North America, Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Europe. Each region will host 2 Worlds, each containing 12 servers, enabling players to freely select any server within their region.

To honor the launch, Raven2 has prepared a special launch event. Players can earn Crystals by leveling up, and the top 100 players per server will compete for one million Crystals. Additionally, a special tax fund of one million Crystals will be pre-deposited in each server's Market, and players can claim it by participating in guild activity. The full version of "Dev's Message" video is available on Raven2's official YouTube, Facebook, Discord, and on the Epic Games YouTube channel.

Players can pre-register on Google Play and the App Store, or wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store. Pre-registered players will receive exclusive rewards including a heroic grade Holy Garment and a special package upon the game's official launch.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Raven2 showcases unrivaled graphics, and a vast universe set in a dark fantasy realm where players become a member of the Special Corps bearing the "Cursed Stigma." As they investigate strange and perilous phenomena unfolding across the world, they embark on a journey to vanquish demons and uncover the secrets behind the world's fate. Raven2's large-scale guild-based battles are all hallmarks of a truly immersive, high-quality MMORPG experience.

For more information, visit the official website and follow Raven2 on YouTube , Facebook , and Discord to watch new "INSIDE RAVEN2" episodes and stay updated.

