

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Netmarble (251270.KS) reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 34.1 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 165.9 billion Korean won, prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 19.9 billion won compared to a loss of 184.1 billion won. Operating income increased to 110.8 billion won from 35.2 billion won, a year ago.



Fourth quarter sales were 797.6 billion won compared to 649.0 billion won, last year, up 22.9%.



Shares of Netmarble are currently trading at 50,800 won, down 1.55%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News