Flat Capital AB: Flat invests 47 MSEK in Cerebras - an AI infrastructure company developing advanced processors, with the goal of making AI faster, more affordable, and accessible worldwide

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat") is investing approx. 47 MSEK in Cerebras Systems Inc. ("Cerebras"), an AI infrastructure company that develops advanced processors and custom-built systems to accelerate the training and inference of AI models. With its Wafer-Scale Engine, the world's largest and fastest AI processor, Cerebras delivers more than 20 times faster training and inference speeds than its competitors, while consuming a fraction of the energy per computation of traditional GPUs. The investment is being made in connection with Cerebras' latest capital round. Other prominent investors in Cerebras include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Fidelity, Valor Equity Partners, and recognized AI profiles such as Sam Altman.

Cerebras Systems is headquartered in the United States and was founded in 2016 by CEO Andrew Feldman together with co-founders Jean-Philippe Fricker, Michael James, Gary Lauterbach, and Sean Lie.



Cerebras' advanced processors and custom-built systems, which combine hardware, software, and expertise, enable faster model training, low latency inference, and easier scaling of even the most advanced AI workflows. By reducing both computation time and complexity, Cerebras democratizes AI, making it more accessible to organizations around the world.



Read more about Cerebras and their Series G funding round here: https://www.cerebras.ai/press-release/series-g

"Cerebras is working to make AI faster, cheaper, and more accessible to everyone. With their groundbreaking AI chips, which are over 20 times faster than their competitors, they are challenging established players such as NVIDIA - the potential is truly enormous!"Hanna Andreen, CEO, hw@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 353 44 66Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0) 8 604 22 55Flat makes long-term investments in outstanding entrepreneurs through its global network, giving shareholders access to companies with great potential. The portfolio includes several global and leading tech companies, such as OpenAI, Klarna, Perplexity, SpaceX and ElevenLabs. Flat has a broad mandate and invests as both an active and passive owner. Flat was founded in 2013 by Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the entrepreneurs behind Milkywire and Klarna. Flat's major shareholders also include several of Sweden's leading entrepreneurial and industrial families. Read more at www.flatcapital.com/en