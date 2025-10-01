Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air and gas measurement technology company has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 1, 2025: SUTO iTEC ("SUTO"), a compressed air and gas measurement company, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

SUTO specializes in providing measurement and monitoring solutions for compressed air and gases. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in China and Germany as well as a global sales network. SUTO has 136 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

The company's solutions include flow, power and dew point meters, as well as leak detectors and compressed air purity analyzers. These products are used across various industries, including manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, pharma and electronics.

"We are happy to welcome SUTO to the Group. With the company's expertise we will be able to provide our customers with optimized air quality and improved energy efficiencies in their compressed air installations", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.



The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues amounted to approximately 130 MHKD (176 MSEK*).

The business becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.



*Average exchange rate for 2024

