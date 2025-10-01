Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 13:43
2,586 Euro
-0,61 % -0,016
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4802,62811:17
2,5342,57611:17
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 10:36 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 October 2025

Name of applicant:

FirstGroup plc

Name of scheme:

1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan

2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 April 2025

To:

30 September 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
020 7291 0505


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.