Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Expands Technology Practice with Addition of Jake Parish in London

TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Jake Parish as a partner in the firm's London office, further strengthening its global Technology Practice.

Jake Parish brings deep expertise in technology, data, and AI leadership to Caldwell's global Technology Practice.

Parish is a seasoned executive search professional specializing in technology, data, and AI leaders. With more than a decade of experience building and scaling leadership teams for PE and VC-backed scaleups, pre-IPO innovators, and publicly listed businesses across the UK, Europe, and the US, he brings deep expertise across cybersecurity, SaaS, data, and fintech. He has a strong track record of board to VP-level appointments, including international expansion and post-acquisition leadership builds.

"Jake is a dynamic and entrepreneurial leader with a proven ability to deliver transformative leadership solutions for high-growth technology companies," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "His breadth of expertise across the technology ecosystem, coupled with his international experience, will be an immediate asset to our technology clients requiring innovative and disruptive thinking talent."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Parish founded Innovex, a tech-first executive search boutique that quickly built a reputation for precision, speed, and transparency in leadership hiring. Earlier in his career, he held partner-level roles at global executive search firms, where he played a key role in US market expansion, including a significant period based in New York. He is a graduate of the University of Bath, where he studied business studies and accountancy.

"Jake's appointment underscores our commitment to investing in markets and practices that are critical to our clients' success," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "His deep sector expertise and client-first approach align perfectly with Caldwell's mission to connect clients with transformational talent worldwide."

