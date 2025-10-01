Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company", "Legacy" or "Legacy Gold") has been carrying out its drilling and surface sampling exploration programs on the Baner gold mine property in central Idaho, USA (the "Baner Gold Mine Property") over the last 12 months pursuant to a 3 year property option it has with Champion Electric Metals Inc. In its news release dated August 21, 2025, Legacy announced commencement of its first drilling program on the previously drilled Main Zone in the center of the Baner Gold Mine Property. Assay results from the first holes drilled are expected in mid-to-late October.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that has hosted numerous historic gold mines since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800's. Legacy's 2025 drilling is testing for the continuity of high grade and wide low grade zones of gold mineralization in a flatter dip interpretation along the 1 km section of the Orogrande shear structure within the Main Zone. Legacy's 2025 soil sampling program that took place included an area northwest of the Main Zone confirming its prospectivity and accordingly is expected to be drilled in the current drill program.

"The support Legacy Gold has received from its drilling and exploration partners in its first year operating in Idaho has been excellent," said Brian Hinchcliffe. "The results of the surface sampling in the northwest of the Baner Gold Mine Property has caused Legacy to re-direct drilling targets as we received all necessary permitting adjustments very promptly."

The drill program underway has primarily targeted the Main Zone in areas with results produced from previous drilling by Champion Electric that included 20.8 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 12.0 metres ("m") and 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3 m, along with 27 intersections that are greater than 10.0 m, and that average 18.6 m (at 1.16 g/t Au) in the 21 drill holes in the Main and NW zones. Legacy's 2025 drilling has followed up on this previous drilling, but assumes that greater potential width to the mineralized zones can be captured by angling the drill hole direction differently. Hence the goal of the drilling program is to prove the flatter interpreted dip, extend the strike length and expand zones of mineralization within the Main Zone.

Highlights of the 2025 Soil Sampling Program

174 samples returned values of >10ppb and 2 samples returned values of >1,000 ppb.

Three significant target areas identified with high soils in these areas of 1.25 gram per tonne gold (" g/t ", " Au "), 1.7 g/t Au, and 1.03 g/t Au.

", " "), 1.7 g/t Au, and 1.03 g/t Au. Historical soils combined with the new soils show multiple anomalies with good widths and very good horizontal extents that overlap the locations of interpreted, as well as known fault structures, and geophysical anomalies (magnetic highs and Induced Polarization conductors).

Work to date suggests the potential for a prospective and extensively mineralized system that remains open along strike, up-dip, and at depth, along with other un-drilled large anomalies - all of which warrant additional follow-up.

2025 Soil Sampling Program

The Baner Gold Mine Property contains an interpreted textbook shear system which is a common feature at producing gold mines world-wide. There are two major fault structures (the Orogrande Fault and the Orogrande West Fault) that act as conduits for fluids carrying gold, as well as at least two other structures (vein systems) that are crossovers between them.

Legacy Gold completed a surface soil sampling program aimed at tightening the grid spacing on previous sampling, sampling areas with no previous information, and targeting the gold bearing structures. Results have refined existing targets and uncovered numerous additional targets for future drilling.

A total of 841 samples were taken, with 174 samples above 10 ppb Au and 2 samples above 1,000 ppb Au. Three target areas identified are especially significant. In the southwest portion of the property ("Baner SW"), a large north-south soil anomaly is present on both sides of a known fault structure in an area of strong magnetic features. The highest soil in this area is 1.25 g/t Au. It is at least 2.2 km long and 550 m wide which is larger than the soil anomaly at the Main Zone (1.6 km long). In the north-central part of the property, a strong 1.7 km long soil anomaly exists at the top of the hill (suggesting that the soils could not have come from anywhere else or be contaminated by water flow). This anomaly coincides with similar magnetic highs as the Main Zone and coincides with geophysical conductors reaching in that direction. The highest soil in this area is 1.03 g/t Au. In the northwest part of the property, there are two 700 m long anomalies that are along the same fault as Baner SW.

The soils completed by previous operators combined with the new soils show multiple anomalies with good widths and very good horizontal extents that overlap the locations of interpreted and known fault structures which are the conduits for gold fluids. The pattern is the same for a textbook shear system where geophysical anomalies corroborate these locations. These suggest the potential for a prospective and extensively mineralized system that remains open long strike, up-dip, and at depth, along with other un-drilled large anomalies, which warrant additional follow-up.

Soil sampling is undertaken in some areas of the world where gold from underlying gold mineralization frequently show up in the "B" horizon of soils just below the roots of plants, as is the case with the Baner Gold Mine Property. Soil assays above 10 ppb indicate areas of interest that are considered anomalous. For scale, the >1.0 g/t soil assays received equate to 1,000 ppb (i.e. extremely anomalous). High soils don't always result in high grade drill intersections below them, however, they give a good indication of mineralization opportunity and provide additional confidence in targets before drilling. Surface soil samples is one of the cheapest exploration methods available.

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Property or any underlying property agreements.

Samples are loaded into rice bags and dispatched to the ALS Global prep-lab in Elko, Nevada, USA. ALS USA Laboratories, located at 2103 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC, Canada undertook final assaying. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D, P.G. (the "Technical Report").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Gold Mine Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended June 30, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268655

SOURCE: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.