Chinese manufacturer Sunwoda Energy introduced a modular all-in-one energy storage system with up to 40 kWh capacity and 30 kW output for residential and small commercial use.Chinese energy solutions company Sunwoda Energy has introduced a modular all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) for homes and small businesses, the company said in a statement. The SunESS Power combines hybrid inverters and lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries in multiple configurations. "At its core, SunESS Power integrates a module-level intelligent energy optimizer that boosts voltage from 51 V to 350-450 V, enabling ...

