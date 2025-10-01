Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of a fourth major natural hydrogen zone in Nova Scotia, highlighted by a peak soil-gas concentration of 4,850 ppm. The newly identified zone, located in the Little Forks-Springhill area, highlights a restricted geological context where source, reservoir, and barrier conditions combine to create a 2 km continuous expression of hydrogen along the boundary fault separating the Windsor Group from the Cumberland Group.

The analytical program returned over 24 readings above 500 ppm, four results between 1,500-1,999 ppm, two results between 2,000-2,999 ppm, and a high of 4,850 ppm - confirming the exceptional strength and extent of this anomaly.

This breakthrough further demonstrates the remarkable scale of hydrogen anomalies in Nova Scotia, adding to QIMC's three previously announced discoveries. With the identification of two principal hydrogen corridors on both sides of the Cumberland Basin, one in the East and one in the West of the province, separated by only a 1 hour 15 drive, this further demonstrates the regional scale necessary to support the development of a clean ammonia production hub.

"This fourth discovery validates our exploration thesis: Nova Scotia possesses the right geological conditions faulted and folded reservoirs, sealed by impermeable evaporites that can host large-scale natural hydrogen accumulations," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC. "With hydrogen zones confirmed on both sides of the Cumberland corridor, we are looking at the foundations of a regional development model, including ammonia production, built on multiple high-potential corridors."

The QIMC and INRS teams will be returning to Nova Scotia on October 5, 2025, to begin the next phases of development.

LITTLE FORKS-SPRINGHILL AREA CONTEXT

The exploration site, centered on the Little Forks-Springhill area, is located approximately 20 km NE of the Southampton area. The natural resources of the Springhill area are nationally recognized for its coal mines that have been in operation since the 19th century and for the use of the geothermal resource present in the vicinity of the old coal mines.

Overall, the Little-Forks-Springhill area shows topographic undulations reflecting a complex geology affected, among other things, by numerous NE-SW and E-W faults intersecting the carbonaceous rocks of the Cumberland Basin. The objective of the exploration program in the Little Fork-Springhill area was to evaluate the hydrogen potential of the western end of the Athol syncline (Fig. 1) and more specifically in a region affected by salt tectonics (saline diapirism) related to the emplacement of salt and anhydrite-gypsum domes of the Windsor Group (Fig. 2). This geological context, different from that of Southampton, is characterized by a verticalization of structures that could facilitate, among other things, the ascent of hydrogen from deep and hot sources due to a particularly high geothermal gradient in this part of Nova Scotia. The presence of evaporites within the Windsor Group is an important feature of the local geology and, in a potential hydrogen production context, these rocks could be used for hydrogen storage.

"The Ragged Reef sandstones provide excellent reservoir potential, the Windsor Group evaporites act as barriers, and the local geothermal gradient provides the driving energy for hydrogen migration," notes Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche, INRS.





Figure 1. Simplified geological map showing the basement upwellings of the Cobequid and Hastings Highlands and the major synclines of the Cumberland region of Nova Scotia. Modified from Durling (2023).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/268627_21131fad9481da5a_001full.jpg

Geological Context

The geology of the Springhill area is complex because it is affected by salt tectonics related to the emplacement of diapirs of salt, anhydrite (and gypsum) formations rising through the carbonaceous sedimentary rocks of the Cumberland Group (Fig.2). This particular geology is accompanied by faults, deeper-dipping geological contacts, horst-like rock uplifts and folds. These structures can create traps and/or potential migration pathways for hydrogen.







Figure 2. Schematic geological section showing the influence of the placement of a Windsor Gp salt diapir in the rocks of the Cumberland Group. Note the verticalization of the structures in the vicinity of the diapir. Modified figure from Ryan et al. (1990).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/268627_21131fad9481da5a_002full.jpg

The geological map, highlighting the chaotic and discontinuous nature of the geology of the Springhill area, also shows the location of the sampling sites along the Little Fork and Salt Spring sections (sections 1 and 2) (Fig. 3). As for the Southampton exploration area, the highest concentrations of hydrogen in the soils are observed over the Carboniferous Ragged Reef Formation, which consists of alternating fluvial sandstones, conglomerates, mudstones, lake limestones and rare coal horizons. In the Cumberland Basin, the characteristics of the rocks in this geological formation appear to be highly favorable to the presence of hydrogen in the subsurface, especially when they are located near certain regional faults. On the other hand, the results of the measurements carried out over the salt, anhydrite and gypsum formations of the Windsor Gp (Fig. 3; Little Fork section) show very low soil-gas hydrogen concentrations of around 0 ppm, which confirms the very low permeability of the evaporite formations, which seem to constitute real barriers limiting the ascent of hydrogen. "In addition, it is important to note that evaporites are often associated with structural traps. Their density and rigidity can cause folding and faulting, creating potential traps for hydrogen," added Prof Richer-Laflèche.

Conceptually, it would be conceivable that reservoirs could form in the Ragged Reef Fm, as it contains coarse sandstone units (sublitharenite and subarkose sandstones) and conglomerates of high-energy river environments potentially favorable to the formation of quality reservoirs. These units are locally covered by shales and siltstones that can form relatively impermeable membranes.





Figure 3. Geological map of the Little Fork-Springhill area and location of geochemical surveys of hydrogen in soils. Modified map from Ryan et al. (1990).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/268627_21131fad9481da5a_003full.jpg

ANALYTICAL RESULTS FROM THE SOIL-GAS SURVEYS IN THE SPRINGHILL AREA

The work was carried out from 8 to 9 August 2025 under sunny weather conditions (average temperature of 30.7 °C, average atmospheric pressure of 1011.7 HPa and average relative humidity of 33.7 %). A total of 208 samples were collected from 3 sections totalizing 19.9 km along public roads of the Springhill area.

The mean and median hydrogen concentrations measured in the soils of this sector are particularly variable. Minimum, maximum and average concentrations are presented in table 1. The sections of the Soil-Gas surveys are presented in Figure 4 and the spatial distribution map of the hydrogen anomalies is presented in Figure 3.

Table 1: H2 soil-gas geochemistry in Little Forks-Springhill area public roads





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/268627_qimc%20table%201.jpg





Figure 4. Sections showing the variability of soil hydrogen concentrations along the Little Fork and Salt Springs sections 1 and 2 of the Springhill area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/268627_21131fad9481da5a_005full.jpg

About Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

Pr. Richer-Laflèche, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Pr. Richer-Laflèche confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

About QIMC

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

REFEREN CES

Durling, P. 2023. Seismic-reflection interpretation of the carboniferous Cumberland Basin, northern Nova Scotia. Geological Survey of Canada Open File 2816-7155; 8937. 64 pages.

Ryan, R.J, Boehner, R.C. and Deal, A., 1990. Maps ME 1990-012 and ME 1990-013: Cumberland Basin Geology Map. Cumberland County. Government of Nova Scotia, Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

