Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of its AI Data Center Strategic Advisory Board, established to guide and advise the Company on its vertically integrated strategy linking natural hydrogen exploration, clean-energy infrastructure, and AI data center development across the Ontario-Québec hydrogen corridor and Nova Scotia.

"As QIMC prepares for drilling in Nova Scotia, we are also advancing our vision of a fully integrated model that connects natural hydrogen production with next-generation off-grid AI data centers," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. "By linking geology, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, QIMC is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable innovation, transforming how energy and data systems can work together to power the future."

Strategic Advisory Board Appointments

QIMC welcomes three highly accomplished leaders whose expertise will support the Company's transition from geological discovery to clean-tech deployment:

Sylvain Boucher, graduate of London Business School and President & CEO of Ergoresearch Ltd., a Québec-based medical technology company recognized for its leadership in custom orthotics, sleep-apnea solutions, and the integration of digital workflows in clinical care. Mr. Boucher has a proven record of scaling both private and publicly traded companies, consistently driving innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth across multiple sectors. He is also an active investor in circular-economy and clean-technology ventures.

Eric Chouinard, Founder and former CEO of iWeb Technologies, one of Canada's earliest and most successful data center and web-hosting infrastructure companies, acquired by Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) in 2013. Mr. Chouinard brings deep experience in data infrastructure, cloud computing, and scalable operations, providing vital insight as QIMC advances its off-grid AI data center strategy powered by natural hydrogen.

Peter Wong, Economic Development Officer for the Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN), has been instrumental in building strategic partnerships between TFN, industry, and government for sustainable regional development. Mr. Wong will ensure QIMC's projects continue to align with community collaboration, Indigenous participation, and shared prosperity.

Advisory Board Mandate

The new Advisory Board will work with QIMC's leadership and technical teams to strengthen the Company's vertical integration strategy, spanning:

Natural hydrogen exploration and production,

Clean-energy infrastructure deployment, and

AI data center development and analytics integration.

This initiative positions QIMC as the leader in Canada's emerging hydrogen-powered AI ecosystem, connecting subsurface energy potential with the next generation of high-performance computing infrastructure.

Nova Scotia Mining Conference Participation

QIMC is proud to serve as a Platinum Sponsor of the Nova Scotia Mining Conference, taking place November 12-13, 2025, in Halifax. On November 13, QIMC will present its latest exploration results, drill targets, and strategic outlook, highlighting how its hydrogen discoveries are driving the development of off-grid AI infrastructure in Nova Scotia's Cumberland Basin and other key areas as the Company prepares to drill.

Equity Incentives

The Company also announces the allocation of 1.75 million Restricted Share Units (RSUs) and 2.5 million stock options, exercisable at $0.40 per share, to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, aligning long-term incentives with shareholder value creation and strategic execution.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

