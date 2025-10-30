Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is proud to unveil its vertical integration strategy: the development of off-grid AI data centres powered by natural hydrogen. Under the banner "WHERE GEOLOGY MEETS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE," QIMC is aligning its clean-energy assets with cutting-edge computing infrastructure to create a self-sustaining, carbon-neutral ecosystem that unites energy independence, innovation, and digital performance.

A Natural Synergy Between Energy and Intelligence

QIMC's hydrogen discoveries across the Ontario-Québec Hydrogen Corridor and the Nova Scotia Hydrogen Corridor provide the foundation for this unique integration. In these regions, QIMC has confirmed extensive hydrogen-bearing fault systems and geological formations ideal for on-site hydrogen extraction and power generation, in areas with favorable logistics, cold climates, and high-bandwidth fiber connectivity - the perfect combination for high-efficiency, low-emission AI data-centre deployment.

These locations are strategically positioned along two emerging clean-energy corridors:

Ontario-Québec Hydrogen Corridor: spanning the Témiscamingue Graben through St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Ville-Marie, and extending into Ontario, where shallow sedimentary covers and strong structural controls favor sustained hydrogen degassing and on-site energy generation.

Nova Scotia Hydrogen Corridor: encompassing the Cumberland Basin and Advocate-Southampton fault systems, where QIMC and its partners have identified zones with hydrogen concentrations exceeding 5,000 ppm, no methane and CO2, and direct proximity to seaport, fibre-optic infrastructure, and existing industrial hubs.

These corridors offer an unprecedented opportunity for fully off-grid AI computing, combining baseload hydrogen energy with low-latency digital infrastructure creating what QIMC describes as "the world's first geological data-centers powered by nature itself."

Reinventing the Data-Centre Model

Traditional AI data centres are increasingly constrained by energy availability and grid limitations. QIMC's approach - integrating natural hydrogen production directly into the energy architecture of data infrastructure - allows each site to operate independently from the grid, reducing energy costs, stabilizing supply, and eliminating most emissions.

This strategy positions QIMC to deliver sustainable, high-performance computing solutions at the geological source of energy - a model that aligns perfectly with global demand for low-carbon AI infrastructure and distributed cloud computing.

Leadership Commentary

"With 'WHERE GEOLOGY MEETS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE', we are redefining the limits of clean technology," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC. "Our hydrogen corridors in Ontario-Québec and Nova Scotia represent more than exploration success - they are strategic clean natural hydrogen platforms that are capable of powering a new generation of off-grid, AI-driven infrastructure. By pairing geology with artificial intelligence, QIMC is building an entirely new class of sustainable energy-compute ecosystems."

"Our vision is simple yet transformative," added Karagiannidis. "To harness what the Earth naturally provides - clean hydrogen - and convert it into the power that fuels intelligence, innovation, and digital sovereignty."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

