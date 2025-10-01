Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a drill permit for the Madison Copper-Gold Project located 43 kilometres southeast of Butte, Montana and the Berkley Pit Mine within the Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt (Figure 1). This milestone enables the Company to commence drilling on multiple high-priority district targets, including porphyry targets identified through extensive geologic mapping, geophysical surveys, and 3D modeling.

"We are very pleased to have received approval to advance the next phase of drilling at Madison," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "At present, 7 drill pads have been fully permitted, with an additional 12 pads pending approval. By structuring the program across two separate Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Notices of Intent, we are not only managing surface disturbance more efficiently, but also creating the flexibility to build a robust and district-scale drill campaign. The program envisions up to 30 holes from multiple pads, including two deep 900-metre tests of the porphyry targets. These sites span the property, targeting previously untested ground, distal porphyry anomalies, and high-grade skarn and quartz vein mineralization identified in surface sampling."

CEO, Warwick Smith, added: "The current commodities market has heightened the demand for high-quality mineral projects, and we are in advanced discussions with prospective partners on several of the properties within our portfolio. In addition to advancing towards a major drill campaign at Madison, we expect to unlock significant value through potential new joint-venture partnerships, asset sales and spin-outs in the weeks and months ahead."

Planned Drill Program Highlights (Figure 2):

Porphyry Potential at Depth: Deeper holes will test geophysical anomalies (IP chargeability highs, magnetic high and low boundaries), interpreted as potential porphyry copper-gold centers beneath skarn horizons.

High-Grade Copper-Gold Skarn Targets: Step-out drilling is aimed at expanding known zones of copper-gold mineralization along the Silver Star structural corridor (Figure 3).

Structural Extensions: Infill and extension drilling will target high-grade structures that remain open along strike and at depth.

District-Scale Exploration: Several untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies will be tested to evaluate the broader mineralized system, including newly identified mafic intrusion with samples of up to 38.5 grams per tonne gold and 33 grams per tonne silver.

Disclaimer: Surface samples, by their nature, are selective and may not represent underlying values.

Figure 1: Idaho-Montana Porphyry Belt showing project location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/268645_figure1.jpg

Figure 2: Madison Project approved and pending drill sites.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/268645_3bbdd109743088ae_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Geology map showing distribution of mineralization highlighting district wide potential.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/268645_figure3.jpg

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Additional production at the nearby Broadway/Hudson Mines is reported to total ~147,000 ounces gold at 9.9 g/t and recent drilling has provided substantial evidence to demonstrate a structural and stratigraphic link connected the past-producing, which are located along the same northwest-trending corridor of altered quartz monzonite and associated skarn that is now understood to be a part of the same mineralizing system. Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com).

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268645

SOURCE: American Pacific Mining Corp.