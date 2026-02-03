Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to comment on the Trump Administration's newly announced strategic critical minerals reserve, "Project Vault," and the potential implications for the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana, USA.



On February 2, US President Donald Trump announced the creation of Project Vault, a first-of-its-kind strategic stockpile of critical minerals, including copper, intended to reduce US reliance on foreign supply chains and shield domestic manufacturers from supply disruptions. Project Vault is expected to be funded with approximately US $12 billion, which includes a US $10 billion loan from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and up to US $2 billion of private-sector investment, and is designed to function in a manner similar to the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but focused on critical and strategic metals, including copper.



The initiative aims to divert mineral supply chains away from China and other dominant producers, with an emphasis on critical and strategic metals essential to the automotive, aerospace, technology and energy sectors. Project Vault is expected to support long-term security of supply by building and managing an emergency source of key minerals and by catalyzing investment in reliable production in the US and allied jurisdictions.



"Once again, President Trump and the current administration are shining an important light on the need for more critical metals within the United States. We believe that this new policy enhances the strategic relevance of our Madison Project, a high-grade, past-producing copper and gold project located in a historic mining district in Montana," commented American Pacific CEO, Warwick Smith. "As a key metal of electrification, transmission infrastructure and a myriad of industrial applications, copper has become increasingly important to the energy transition and advanced manufacturing. Madison, with its existing underground development, high-grade copper-gold mineralization and proximity to infrastructure, is well aligned to benefit from Project Vault and the associated push to secure domestic critical metals supply. We thank the Trump administration for their continued support of the metals and mining industry."



The Company anticipates several potential avenues where Project Vault could positively impact Madison's development over time, including but not limited to, increased private and government investments, enhanced strategic partnerships and offtake frameworks that favour projects in US jurisdictions; and an accelerated permitting environment.



Management believes Madison has the potential, with continued advancement, to become a meaningful future contributor to the US copper supply chain that Project Vault is designed to support.



American Pacific will continue to monitor the rollout of Project Vault and any associated programs or incentives applicable to US copper and precious metals projects.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Additional production at the nearby Broadway/Hudson Mines is reported to total ~147,000 ounces gold at 9.9 g/t and recent drilling has provided substantial evidence to demonstrate a structural and stratigraphic link connected the past-producing, which are located along the same northwest-trending corridor of altered quartz monzonite and associated skarn that is now understood to be a part of the same mineralizing system. Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com).

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. Also, in American Pacific's portfolio are several high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada, some on which the Company intends to transact. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

