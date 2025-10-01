Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with The Aventus Group, a globally established fintech investment and lending group, to support its Canadian market entry through Lineura Canada Inc. ("Lineura Canada").

The Aventus Group operates a portfolio of over 30 lending and investment platforms across more than 18 countries, serving millions of consumers across Europe, Central Asia, and emerging markets. The company also maintains a long-standing partnership with PeerBerry.com, one of Europe's largest and most transparent P2P investment platforms.

Through this partnership, Inverite will provide Lineura Canada with its cutting-edge verification tools, fraud prevention signals, and real-time income and risk insights - supporting compliant, efficient onboarding and enabling The Aventus Group to replicate its successful global model within the Canadian regulatory environment.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Inverite as we bring the Aventus Group model to Canada," said Robert Haley, CEO of Lineura Canada Inc. "Their real-time insights and seamless onboarding tools are exactly what we need to deliver the Aventus experience to this market. We're excited to offer Canadian borrowers and investors the same speed, transparency, and reliability that have powered our success across Europe. This collaboration sets the stage for rapid growth and long-term impact." Lineura Canada will serve as the local operational anchor for The Aventus Group's Canadian activities, leveraging its experience as a trusted loan originator across global markets. This partnership strengthens Inverite's position as a foundational data infrastructure layer for international fintech's entering Canada, and reinforces the growing convergence between alternative data, responsible lending, and cross-border financial innovation.

"We're excited to welcome Aventus Group through Lineura Canada into the Inverite ecosystem," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "Their track record of scaling high-velocity lending across Europe, Asia, and Africa - supported by their PeerBerry ecosystem - aligns closely with our vision for powering secure, real-time credit infrastructure. While this agreement focuses on the Canadian market, it represents a meaningful step in Inverite's broader journey to become the global credit infrastructure layer for responsible lending and financial inclusion. We see strong potential to expand this partnership into new markets over time."

About The Aventus Group:

The Aventus Group is a group of innovative digital loan providers leading the financial progress of European, Asian and African clients since 2009. To date, Aventus Group lending companies have issued over €6B in loans. Currently, Aventus Group companies are successfully running businesses in 18 countries. Their team makes measured choices to drive sustainable growth and profitable business results for 16 years in a row. More than 4000 dedicated professionals make a difference in the financial field by running digital transformation and developing unique FinTech platforms. By combining the client-centric approach, risk management, and innovations, they make borrowing faster, easier, and hassle-free in countries where traditional financing tools are expensive or complex to come by.

For further information about The Aventus Group, please visit: aventusgroup.com

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 28 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com.

