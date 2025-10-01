In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - up 39% at $5.34 Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) - up 31% at $7.52 Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) - up 22% at $2.45 The AES Corporation (AES) - up 10% at $14.53 Strive, Inc. (ASST) - up 10% at $2.77 Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI) - up 9% at $13.78 Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) - up 8% at $3.80 Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) - up 7% at $4.61 CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) - up 6% at $4.75 Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - up 5% at $10.53

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Real Messenger Corporation (RMSG) - down 16% at $2.01 Etoiles Capital Group Co., Ltd (EFTY) - down 14% at $14.45 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - down 13% at $10.41 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) - down 11% at $2.39 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) - down 10% at $3.30 Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) - down 9% at $7.52 Alset Inc. (AEI) - down 9% at $2.30 JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) - down 5% at $12.20 SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS) - down 5% at $6.80 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) - down 5% at $2.34

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.