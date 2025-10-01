TOKYO, Oct 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech"), Toda Corporation ("Toda"), Biken Techno Corporation ("Biken Techno"), and Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. ("Mitsubishi HC Capital"), today announced that the proton therapy system delivered through the University of Tsukuba Hospital Proton Therapy Facility Development and Operation Project ("the Project") has commenced treatment at the Proton Beam Therapy Center, University of Tsukuba Hospital ("University of Tsukuba") as of September 29, 2025.This project involves the first renewal of proton beam therapy facility in Japan, and is equipped with spot scanning irradiation technology, a complete proton beam cancer treatment system including an accelerator and two rotating gantry treatment rooms, and the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of the proton beam facility under the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) method(*1). Additionally, it serves as a model case for facility renewal within a limited site space. The consortium will continue to support the operation of the facility as partners of the University of Tsukuba, a leader in cancer treatment innovation, for the next 20 years.(*1) PFI (Private Finance Initiative): A method of utilizing private sector funds, management expertise, and technology for the construction, operation, and maintenance of public facilities.Key Features of the Project1. Proton therapy facility development and operation leveraging the strengths of four consortium companiesA consortium of four companies, each with expertise in technology and operation of proton therapy, has delivered the facility and system under the PFI model. Going forward, the consortium will support the maintenance and operation of the facility and treatment system as a partner of the University of Tsukuba for 20 years.2. Facility renewal while maintaining ongoing medical services in a limited spaceA compact accelerator room and treatment rooms were constructed adjacent to the existing facility, serving as a model for updating proton therapy systems within limited site areas. Renovation work was also carried out on parts of the existing facility during the construction of the new building, with careful planning to ensure uninterrupted medical services and a smooth transition to the new facility.3. Promote stable and efficient business operations through optimal financing schemes.In accordance with the characteristics of the business, we have developed an optimal financing scheme that does not rely on conventional fund raising methods and does not establish a Special Purpose Company(*2). This enabled consistent management by the lead company, facilitating swift decision-making and efficient project operation.(*2) SPC (Special Purpose Company): A company established for a specific project or purpose.About the Proton Beam Therapy Center, University of Tsukuba HospitalThe University of Tsukuba has been a global pioneer in cancer treatment using proton accelerators since 1983. In 2001, the hospital introduced a proton therapy system from Hitachi, and to date, has provided proton therapy to approximately 8,450 cancer patients.Overview of the ConsortiumThe consortium is led by Hitachi High-Tech, with each company contributing its specialized expertise to the development and operation of the facility.- Hitachi High-Tech: Procurement operations for proton beam equipment and related devices, Operation and maintenance management of proton beam equipment and related devices, and Overall management and coordination of operations- Toda Corporation: Maintenance work for the new proton beam building, Renovation work for the existing proton beam building- Biken Techno: Facility maintenance and management of the new proton therapy building- Mitsubishi HC Capital: Overall management and coordination of operations (Financial advisory services)About Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech provides cutting-edge technologies, products and services to society and customers with its corporate vision of "Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge" to contribute to a sustainable global environment, healthy, safe and secure lives, and the sustained development of science and industry. We manufacture and sell clinical analyzers, biotechnology products and radiation therapy systems in the healthcare field, semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment in the semiconductor field, as well as analytical systems and electron microscopes used in environmental fields and materials research. We are also engaged in a wide range of business areas globally, providing high added-value solutions in battery, communication infrastructure, railway inspection, digital and other industrial and social infrastructure fields. By deeply understanding the issues facing society and our customers, and utilizing the installed base (Digitalized Assets) and domain knowledge, we provide digital service through Lumada 3.0, enhanced by AI. Along with the Inspire 2027, Hitachi Group's New Management plan, we contribute to realize a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth coexist in harmony. The company's consolidated revenues for FY2024 were approx. JPY 756.5 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/About Toda CorporationToda Corporation is a comprehensive construction company engaged in a wide range of businesses, including architecture, civil engineering, urban development, and real estate, under the brand slogan "Build the Culture. Creation from ideas, rooted in passion." Since its founding in 1881, Toda has contributed to the development of social infrastructure, such as medical and welfare facilities, high-rise buildings, tunnels, and shield construction, aiming to realize a sustainable society. In recent years, Toda has also focused on renewable energy projects, providing high-value-added solutions that balance technological innovation and environmental consideration. Backed by sound management and a robust financial base, Toda continues to solve social and customer challenges both in Japan and overseas. (Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025: 586.6 billion yen) For more information, please visit the Toda Corporation website: https://www.toda.co.jp/english/About Biken TechnoBiken Techno is a comprehensive facility management company providing cleaning, equipment management, and security services for office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, government facilities, racecourses, hospitals, hotels, and logistics centers. The company also offers cleaning and sterilization of food factory production lines, facility renovation, and a wide range of facility management services. Under the key concept of "Creating Comfortable Environments," Biken Techno also engages in architectural design, construction, and real estate management, serving as a solution provider in the fields of medical, food, and living environments, and practicing its management philosophy of "Customer First." (Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025: 34.669 billion yen) As a solution provider practicing customer-first principles, Biken Techno offers the highest quality building management and contributes to society through facility management (FM), property management (PM), and building maintenance (BM). For more information, please visit the Biken Techno website: https://www.bikentechno.co.jp/About Mitsubishi HC CapitalThe Mitsubishi HC Capital Group has set its vision for the next decade as "Innovators Challenging the Uncharted Future Together." In pursuit of this vision, the Group is engaged not only in its core leasing business but also in services and business management that maximize the potential value of tangible and intangible assets. With seven business segments-Customer Solutions, Overseas Customers, Environmental Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility-the Group has consolidated total assets exceeding 11 trillion yen and approximately 8,400 employees worldwide, operating in over 20 countries as of March 2025. By anticipating changes in society and the business environment, Mitsubishi HC Capital Group aims to create new social value together with our customers and partners, thereby solving social issues and contributing to the realization of a sustainable and prosperous future. For more information, please visit the Mitsubishi HC Capital website: https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital.com/english/Business ContactHitachi High-Tech CorporationHealthcare Business Group Therapy System Business Particle Therapy Business Development Div. Business Promotion Dept.Inquiries about Particle Therapy SystemToda CorporationPPP Promotion Department, Building Sales Management Department, Construction Business Divisiondan.narita@toda.co.jp (Narita)Biken Techno CorporationPFI Promotion OfficeInquiry - Biken TechnoMitsubishi HC Capital Inc.Corporate Communications DepartmentInquiry formSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.