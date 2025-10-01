

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) announced it has made the decision to discontinue its cell therapy efforts. Takeda will seek an external partner to leverage its cell therapy platform technologies and to further advance the company's research and clinic-ready programs in this field.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Takeda expects to recognize an impairment loss of approximately 58.0 billion yen, primarily related to intangible assets associated with the gamma delta T-cell therapy platform. The company said the majority of this impact is expected to be absorbed by the 50.0 billion yen of impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products, including in-process R&D, included in full-year consolidated forecast for fiscal 2025.



