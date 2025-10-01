Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive developments related to its wholly-owned KT Mine in Arizona. First, as the Company finetunes the milling process for the KT material it has been able to substantially increase the concentrate grade. Visual inspections of the material on the shaker table show a distinct line of gold and lead/ silver in the concentrate. The grade of the latest high-grade concentrate from the KT Mine has increased to over 27 ounce per ton gold. Material from the latest run of concentrate has been sent to a third-party lab for multi-element analysis. Those results are pending.





Line on Shaker Table from KT Mine Material

Visible gold in blasted material at KT Mine in Arizona

Second, significant visible gold (VG) has been discovered in the material from the latest blast at the mine. The Company has roughly 150 to 200 tons of this material at the mine site ready for shipment to its mill. (Readers are cautioned there are no assurances further VG will be found in the KT material).

The Company reasonably believes grades will increase further as it moves from surface material to underground vein material. Assays from underground work yielded a head grade of .8 oz/ton gold as of Thursday, September 25, 2025.

SBMI in its short run to date has processed roughly 125 tons of material being a blend of the existing waste material and new material extracted by SBMI, resulting in over 2 tons of high-grade concentrate. With each run the Company intends to reduce the amount of existing waste material and increase the amount of newly-removed higher grade material as the Company evolves to full underground mining.

To accomplish this the Company has completed the following site work:

Timbered the adit opening and fireproofed the timber;

Blasted out the floor of the opening roughly 4 feet to provide better access to the underground workings;

Installed ventilation;

Prepared to rock bolt as mining advances; and

Made all necessary safety improvements for MSHA and Department of Mines requirements.

SBMI's original business model from 2020 called for SBMI to build its own mill to process varied material from the area. This is referred to as a hub and spoke model where the mill represents the hub (centrally located) and the individual properties such as the KT, SC and others represent the spokes. All properties are within close proximity to the millsite. The Company strongly believes that its business plan is working. Despite being very pleased with the SC and KT Mines, SBMI will continue to look for other properties that have the potential to provide better grade and revenue generation numbers.

There seems to be a new appreciation for this type of mine development and the industry may be changing. John Carter, CEO, is quoted as saying, "Historically small mines made up the backbone of the mining industry and we believe that is coming back. We believe that SBMI will be one of the leaders in this renaissance of small scale high grade precious/base metal mining."

SBMI's plan has always been to maximize revenue generation and to do so as fast as possible. At the moment it is expected that revenue should come from the KT and the SC. KT is providing very high-grade gold and the SC is providing high-grade silver. Combined the Company expects them to provide significant tons of material for processing at its mill for some time.

Cash flow from the sale of KT and SC concentrate is intended firstly go to upgrading the mill to increase capacity, process sulphide material and recover other metals. The Company would also upgrade its assay facility to enable it to provide more detailed assays in light of the high grade gold, lead, copper and zinc associated to date with the KT material.

Secondly cash flow is intended to provide funds for a detailed exploration program in Arizona to commence in later 2025 or early 2026, and for general working capital. The ultimate goal is to eliminate the necessity for the Company to effect further financings until a decision need be made whether to hunt a potential copper porphyry (see page 8 of the NI43-101 technical report amended January 31, 2023 and filed at www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company is still awaiting the results of a third-party multi-element analysis on the concentrate from material taken from the SC Mine. Upon receipt of such results SBMI will be able to advance the sales process with the Buyer identified on July 9, 2025. Backlogs in third party labs are not uncommon when the price of gold takes a run. This has delayed the receipt of the first payment for the sale of the SC concentrate but the Company reasonably believes the receipt of the analysis from the third-party lab is imminent.

This past weekend the Globe, Arizona area was hit with a historic rain event. The Company was fortunate there was no damage to its equipment and infrastructure. After minor cleanup the SC and KT Mines and the mill are operational. Unfortunately 4 people have lost their lives, 15 more are still missing, and over half the businesses in downtown Globe have been damaged or destroyed. SBMI's condolences go out to all those affected by this tragedy and the SBMI team will provide any assistance it can.

Finally, SBMI entered into an agreement with a consultant dated December 1, 2023, whereby the consultant would provide consulting services to SBMI for a period of thirty-six months at $10,000 per month, payable in common shares from SBMI's treasury. SBMI advises that pursuant to this agreement it has issued one hundred eighty-seven thousand five hundred (187,500) common shares at a price of $0.16 dated June 27, 2025; and, one hundred thirteen thousand two hundred and eight (113,208) common shares at a price of $0.265 dated September 22, 2025.

QA/QC

Readers are cautioned samples from the concentrate may not be representative of the remainder of the KT vein or the remaining waste material.

The samples described in this news release were analyzed by SBMI at its in-house facility near Globe, Arizona. These samples were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the gold in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at QA/QC Assay Lab - Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release. Mr. Komarechka was not at the site when the samples were collected.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax and tariff matters; fires, floods, snowfall, spring thaw and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

