

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ace Hardware on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Affirm (AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to provide a pay over time option to customers shopping in-store.



With over 5,200 locations, most of them independently owned and operated, Ace now offers Affirm at participating retailers across the U.S.



Customers can now simply pay with Affirm at Ace Hardware by scanning a QR code at checkout in participating stores, Ace customers go through a quick, real-time eligibility check.



'For more than a century, Ace has been proud to help neighbors with the right products, advice and support,' said Andy Enright, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy & Operations at Ace Hardware. 'Our partnership with Affirm builds on Ace's Helpful promise, giving customers more flexibility to take on the projects that matter to them - whether it's refreshing a room, enhancing the backyard, or tackling a to-do list.'



Ace Hardware joins over 375,000 Affirm retail partners, including World Market, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm and more.



