Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica to Support Swedish Biathlon Federation as Official Supplier

Enzymatica is proud to announce a partnership with the Swedish Biathlon Federation, under which Enzymatica becomes an Official Supplier to the national federation.

The collaboration focuses on initiatives that help reduce the impact of virus-induced upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) among elite biathletes - a prominent challenge in high-intensity winter sports. Enzymatica will supply the Swedish Biathlon Federation with ColdZyme®, a mouth spray that creates a protective barrier in the throat, clinically proven to reduce the duration and severity of colds . This will enable the athletes to reduce missed training days and support their campaign towards Milan 2026 and beyond.

"Biathlon places extreme demands on the respiratory tract as the athletes are often in cold and dry conditions. Our mission is to help individuals protect their health and maintain daily function - from everyday life to the highest levels of sport. We're proud to support Swedish biathletes with our science-backed ColdZyme, which fits seamlessly into their performance routines," says Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Enzymatica.

"The Swedish Biathlon Association's collaboration with Enzymatica is part of our work to create good conditions for biathletes at the highest level, where together we explore solutions that can contribute to health and performance", says Anna Maria Uusitalo, Sports Manager, Swedish Biathlon Federation.

About ColdZyme®

ColdZyme® is a CE-marked mouth spray designed to create a protective barrier in the throat. It is supported by clinical studies showing reduced duration and severity of common colds when used as directed. ColdZyme® is easy to use and well-suited to the routines of high-performance sport.

About the Swedish Biathlon Federation

The Swedish Biathlon Federation (SWE Biathlon) governs and develops the sport of biathlon in Sweden, supporting athletes from grassroots to the elite international level.

ColdZyme® is a registered trademark of Enzymatica AB. Always read the label and instructions for use.

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company specialising in enzyme-based medical devices that address respiratory health needs. The company's flagship product, ColdZyme®, is available in multiple markets. For more information, visit https://www.enzymatica.com.