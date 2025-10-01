NCC AB: NCC to expand defense facility in Zealand

NCC has been commissioned by the Danish Armed Forces' Etablissement- och Terrænkommando (ETK), to refurbish and expand Antvorskov Barracks in Zealand in Denmark. The order value is just over SEK 240 million.

As part of the Danish Armed Forces' plan to build out its facilities, NCC will refurbish and expand Antvorskov Barracks near Slagelse on Zealand. The contract includes refurbishing garages for infantry combat vehicles, personnel and office facilities, as well as building new personnel buildings for a mechanized infantry company.

The facilities will house the Danish Armed Forces' newly purchased infantry combat vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and the expansion will help to create good physical conditions for an increase in the number of conscripts.

"For this assignment, the Danish Armed Forces have specifically sought our expertise, experience and capability to establish good and constructive cooperation from the first to the last day of the project, which is exactly how we want to work. We look forward to contributing to this critical expansion project," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

The project is a turnkey contract valued at just over SEK 240 million and will be registered in the NCC Building Nordics business area in the third quarter of 2025.

