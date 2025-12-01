NCC AB: NCC appoints Katarina Wilson as new CFO

NCC has appointed Katarina Wilson as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will succeed Susanne Lithander, who will retire. Katarina will take over the role on June 1, 2026 at the latest and will join NCC's Senior Management Team.

Katarina Wilson, born 1971, is currently Deputy CEO and COO of AcadeMedia, where she previously held the roles of CFO and Head of Group Finance and Business Control. Prior to this, she served in such roles as Director of Group business control at Husqvarna, as well as various controller and finance roles at Johnson & Johnson and Electrolux. Katarina holds an MSc in Materials Science from the Royal Institute of Technology and an MBA from Warwick Business School.

"We are delighted to welcome Katarina to NCC. She has a solid background in financial control and business development, which will play a crucial role in NCC's continued development. I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my deepest gratitude to Susanne for her significant efforts since 2018 - both as CFO and as Head of Finance & IT," says Tomas Carlsson, CEO of NCC.

"I very much look forward to joining NCC and helping to move the company forward. NCC is in an exciting phase as an industry leader, and I hope that my background in both finance and business control can help to further advance the Group's positions," says Katarina Wilson.

Susanne Lithander will hold the CFO role until NCC publishes the interim report for the second quarter of 2026, and will thereafter continue to be responsible for development and IT.

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.