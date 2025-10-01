Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:01
2,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 31.2 million in September 2025 and increased by 9.4% compared to September 2024.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 99.7 million in Q3 2025 and increased by 11.0% year-on-year. In Q3 2025, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 13.1%, in Latvia increased by 9.0% and in Estonia increased by 6.6% year-on-year.

In January through September 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 265.8 million and increased by 5.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 160.2 million and increased by 7.8% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 68.1 million and increased by 5.0%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 37.4 million and decreased by -1.2% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2025, Apranga Group opened 4 new stores, renovated 8 stores, out of which 4 were enlarged and closed 4 stores.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 92.7 thousand sq. m., or by 1.3% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


