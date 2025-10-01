The "Nordics Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden and Finland together account for over 60% of the upcoming rack capacity and area in the region. Finland has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with more than 2GW, led by FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.
Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC, and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe
Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region. Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.
This database covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 60 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (125 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (60 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics data center market database include:
- ECO-LocaXion"
- Adeo Data center
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Arcem
- Asia Pacific Land
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- CompassForge Ventures
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Datalahti
- DayOne
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeMode
- Edora
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Evroc
- FCDC Corp
- Ficolo
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- hScale
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- Nebius
- NNIT
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Nscale Aker
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Penta Infra
- Polar DC
- Polarnode
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS
- Regant Oy
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
- Telenor
- Hafslund HitecVision
- Telia Carrier
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Thylander
- Tiktok (Hyperco)
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne Global
- Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
- WS Computing AS (Skanska Contractor)
- XTX Markets
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32z9d4
