GenSight Biologics (the "Company") (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the closing of its EUR 3,694,665.92 fundraising (the "Fundraising

The Fundraising resulted in the issuance of:

18,816,666 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares"), which were admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on September 30, 2025 (ISIN FR0013183985/SIGHT); 13,060,600 pre-funded warrants (the "Offered Pre-Funded Warrants") giving the right to subscribe to 13,060,600 additional ordinary shares (the "Pre-Funded Warrant Shares"); and 31,877,266 warrants (the "Offered Investor Warrants") giving the right to subscribe to 31,877,266 additional ordinary shares (the "Investor Warrant Shares

The Offered Investor Warrants were admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris ("Euronext Growth Paris") on September 30, 2025 (ISIN FR0014010IB4/SIGBS). The Offered Pre-Funded Warrants will not be admitted to trading on any venue.

A portion of the proceeds, EUR 0.7 million, was used to repay principal on the convertible bonds held by Heights Capital through offset against their subscription.

The Company draws the attention of the public to the risk factors relating to the Company and its business described in its 2024 Universal Registration Document, as amended by the Information Document published by the Company on September 29, 2025, both of which are available free of charge on the Company's website (https://www.gensight-biologics.com/), with the Information Document being directly available through the following hyperlink: https://www.gensight-biologics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/GenSight-Bis-Annexe-IX-FINAL51735328.1.pdf.

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. GS010 is currently in clinical development, has not to date been granted marketing authorization in France or any other jurisdiction, and is therefore not available commercially. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

