Cash position amounted to €2.4 million as of December 31, 2025

Successful closing of fundraising worth nearly €2.9 million on January 7, 2026

Payments for early access treatments are expected to be received in Q1 2026

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics ("GenSight Biologics" or the "Company") (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported its cash position as of December 31, 2025, and provided business updates.

Cash Position and Outlook

As of December 31, 2025, GenSight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents totaled €2.4 million, up from €0.6 million as of September 30. This increase reflects the partial funds from the €2.9 million capital increase on December 26, which were received prior to the end of the year.

On January 7, 2026, the company received the remaining proceeds from the December fundraising. After repaying €0.7 million of the principal on the convertible bonds held by Heights Capital, GenSight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents totaled €2.9 million.

The company has sufficient net working capital to meet its obligations throughFebruary 2026. Revenues from the compassionate access programs in France and Israel should then at a minimum ensure the Company's operational continuity through 2026. Beyond this baseline, the Company will continue its funding operations, on a dilutive and non-dilutive basis, to further extend the cash runway and in particular to finance the RECOVER Phase III trial.

Business Updates

The GS010 manufacturing process, which was transferred to the Company's new CDMO, is now locked at the CDMO. Final confirmation of the successful technology transfer will be obtained from an engineering run scheduled for Q1 2026.

The REVISE Study, approved by the French agency ANSM in December 2025, has now received all final approvals. The study is on track to begin in January 2026.

Following approval of individual patient early access treatments by the ANSM and Israeli Ministry of Health in December 2025, the Company is working to fulfill the administrative requirements for proceeding with the treatments. The Company expects to begin receiving payments for early access treatments in Q1 2026.

The Company's primary strategic focus remains on preparing for the start of the RECOVER Phase III study in H2 2026, while pursuing opportunities to out-license GS010 in markets outside the USA and Europe and exploring paid Early Access Programs worldwide.

CFO Jan Eryk Umiastowski will represent the company at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held this year from January 12-15 in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Share Information

As of January 8, 2026, GenSight Biologics had 220,890,398 outstanding ordinary shares.

About GenSight Biologics S.A.

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. GS010 is currently in clinical development, has not to date been granted marketing authorization in France or any other jurisdiction, and is therefore not available commercially. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion expected proceeds and anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the anticipated cash runway of the Company; and future expectations, plans and prospects of the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed Private Placement and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the filings the Company makes with the AMF from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108106511/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com