Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2025 / 16:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

1 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  1 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         99,558 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.8670p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,517,714 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,517,714) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.8670p                       99,558

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             125.00          08:03:53         00355408699TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.20          08:11:16         00355411066TRLO1     XLON 
 
7500             123.60          09:04:30         00355432805TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             123.20          09:10:24         00355436336TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.60          09:27:31         00355446695TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             122.80          09:37:22         00355451972TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             122.80          09:37:22         00355451973TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             123.00          09:37:27         00355452000TRLO1     XLON 
 
922             123.00          09:37:27         00355452001TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.80          09:38:41         00355452622TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             122.80          09:44:24         00355456171TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             122.80          09:44:24         00355456172TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             122.80          09:44:38         00355456321TRLO1     XLON 
 
847             123.00          09:44:51         00355456443TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             123.00          09:44:51         00355456444TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             123.00          09:44:51         00355456445TRLO1     XLON 
 
1478             123.00          09:44:51         00355456446TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             123.00          09:44:51         00355456447TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              123.00          09:44:51         00355456448TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              122.80          09:48:25         00355458382TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             122.80          09:48:25         00355458383TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             123.00          09:48:25         00355458384TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.80          09:48:25         00355458385TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             122.40          10:07:42         00355469966TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              122.80          10:07:42         00355469967TRLO1     XLON 
 
799             123.00          10:07:42         00355469968TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             123.00          10:07:42         00355469969TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.00          10:07:42         00355469970TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.00          10:07:42         00355469971TRLO1     XLON 
 
1330             123.00          10:07:42         00355469972TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.00          10:07:42         00355469973TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              123.00          10:07:57         00355470152TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             123.00          10:07:57         00355470153TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              123.20          10:08:22         00355470461TRLO1     XLON 
 
917             123.20          10:08:22         00355470462TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             123.20          10:08:22         00355470463TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.00          10:08:22         00355470464TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             122.80          10:08:22         00355470465TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              122.80          10:18:15         00355475837TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             122.80          10:18:15         00355475838TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             122.80          10:18:30         00355475977TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             122.60          10:36:27         00355486377TRLO1     XLON 
 
3534             122.60          10:36:27         00355486378TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             122.60          10:36:27         00355486379TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             122.60          10:36:37         00355486476TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             122.40          10:37:16         00355486916TRLO1     XLON 
 
2790             122.40          10:37:16         00355486917TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             122.20          10:37:16         00355486918TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             122.20          10:37:31         00355487105TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             122.20          10:37:31         00355487106TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             122.20          10:37:51         00355487332TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             123.20          11:01:36         00355508441TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              123.20          11:02:04         00355508465TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             123.20          11:17:54         00355509346TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             123.20          11:20:08         00355509464TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             123.20          11:20:08         00355509465TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             123.40          11:20:08         00355509466TRLO1     XLON 
 
981             123.40          11:20:09         00355509467TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.20          11:21:57         00355509573TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.20          11:35:09         00355510305TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.00          11:37:37         00355510378TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             122.80          11:38:45         00355510399TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              122.80          11:45:49         00355510629TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             122.80          11:45:49         00355510630TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             123.20          12:23:12         00355511841TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             123.20          12:23:12         00355511842TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             123.60          12:56:34         00355513067TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             123.60          12:56:34         00355513068TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.60          12:56:34         00355513069TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             123.60          12:56:34         00355513070TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              123.20          12:56:34         00355513071TRLO1     XLON 
 
1286             123.20          12:56:34         00355513072TRLO1     XLON 
 
1224             123.00          12:56:34         00355513075TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             122.80          12:56:43         00355513081TRLO1     XLON 
 
1290             122.60          12:56:43         00355513088TRLO1     XLON 
 
1302             122.80          12:56:58         00355513098TRLO1     XLON 
 
929             122.40          12:57:58         00355513140TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             122.40          12:57:58         00355513141TRLO1     XLON 
 
1266             122.60          13:03:08         00355513366TRLO1     XLON 
 
705             123.00          13:03:08         00355513367TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             123.00          13:10:51         00355513556TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.80          13:15:47         00355513721TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.60          13:16:01         00355513743TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             123.00          13:16:02         00355513746TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.60          13:16:59         00355513825TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.60          13:16:59         00355513826TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             123.20          13:23:27         00355514023TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             123.20          13:23:27         00355514024TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.20          13:23:27         00355514025TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.80          13:31:35         00355514292TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             122.80          13:49:06         00355514724TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             122.80          13:49:06         00355514725TRLO1     XLON 
 
1304             122.80          13:49:07         00355514728TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             122.80          13:50:06         00355514749TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             122.80          13:50:22         00355514758TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              122.80          13:50:22         00355514759TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              122.80          13:50:22         00355514760TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              122.80          13:51:00         00355514783TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          13:51:00         00355514784TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              122.80          13:51:00         00355514785TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              122.80          13:51:00         00355514786TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              122.80          13:51:00         00355514787TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             122.80          13:51:14         00355514794TRLO1     XLON 
 
699             123.00          13:51:22         00355514796TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.00          13:51:22         00355514797TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             123.00          13:51:22         00355514798TRLO1     XLON 
 
708             123.00          13:51:22         00355514799TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             123.00          13:51:22         00355514800TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             122.80          13:51:31         00355514807TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             122.80          13:51:31         00355514808TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             122.80          13:51:31         00355514809TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          13:51:54         00355514823TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              122.80          13:51:54         00355514824TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              122.80          13:51:54         00355514825TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              122.80          13:51:54         00355514826TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             122.80          14:13:54         00355515349TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             122.80          14:13:54         00355515350TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             122.80          14:16:06         00355515464TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             122.80          14:16:46         00355515485TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             122.80          14:35:14         00355516354TRLO1     XLON 
 
1068             123.00          14:41:39         00355516773TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             123.20          14:42:35         00355516842TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             123.20          14:42:35         00355516843TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             123.20          14:42:35         00355516844TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             123.20          14:42:35         00355516845TRLO1     XLON 
 
1910             123.00          14:42:39         00355516846TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.80          14:46:42         00355517076TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             122.60          14:59:01         00355517772TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             122.60          14:59:01         00355517773TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             122.60          14:59:01         00355517774TRLO1     XLON 
 
1042             122.60          14:59:01         00355517775TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.00          15:01:18         00355517934TRLO1     XLON 
 
1296             122.00          15:01:18         00355517935TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             122.00          15:01:18         00355517936TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             121.80          15:01:20         00355517937TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              121.60          15:01:20         00355517938TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             121.60          15:01:20         00355517939TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             120.80          15:02:50         00355518006TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             121.80          15:03:57         00355518069TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             121.80          15:03:57         00355518070TRLO1     XLON 
 
1233             121.80          15:03:57         00355518071TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             121.40          15:05:37         00355518132TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             121.80          15:05:59         00355518158TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             121.80          15:05:59         00355518159TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             121.80          15:05:59         00355518160TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             122.80          15:12:24         00355518596TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.80          15:33:55         00355519935TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             122.80          15:49:58         00355520889TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             122.80          15:49:58         00355520890TRLO1     XLON 
 
15000            123.00          15:59:52         00355521405TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              123.00          15:59:53         00355521406TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              123.00          16:12:46         00355522094TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403887 
EQS News ID:  2207066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 11:44 ET (15:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
