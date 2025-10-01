Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, October 23, 2025, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries' Third Quarter Earnings Call
When: October 24, 2025
11:00 am ET
Where: www.mohawkind.com (http://www.mohawkind.com)
Select "Investors" tab
How: Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview (https://ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview/)
Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10203204/fff9ab9d5c (https://dpregister.com/sreg/10203204/fff9ab9d5c)
Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 21, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 9747441. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer and creates products that enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate Our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed the business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239


