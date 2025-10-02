

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a hospitality company, on Thursday announced that Hilton Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement with Inspire Entertainment Resort.



The financial terms are not disclosed.



The company mentioned that the deal strengthens its presence in South Korea's growing tourism sector and enhances the nation's position as a world-class travel hub.



The company also said that the guests will have access to the company's hospitality alongside Inspire's expansive entertainment offerings.



On Wednesday, Hilton Worldwide closed trading, 1.04% lesser at $256.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.



