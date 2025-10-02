EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group announces Investor Call on October 8, 2025 dedicated to bond offering



02.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to participate in an investor call with the Management Board on 8 October 2025 at 14:00 CET, following the launch of the Group's bond offering.

During the call, Chief Executive Officer Modestas Sudnius and Chief Financial Officer Maris Kreics will provide an overview of the bond exchange and public offering, as well as present key insights into Eleving Group's recent business results.

The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A section.

As reported previously, Eleving Group has launched a senior secured bond issue with the aim of raising up to EUR 250 million. From September 29 to October 15, existing holders of Eleving Group 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN: XS2393240887) will be able to exchange their bonds for new ones. From October 6 to October 17, a public offering will take place, during which investors from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Luxembourg will be able to purchase the bonds.

Conference call registration link here .

More information about the bond offering is available here .

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

