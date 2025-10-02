AMOEBA: Amoéba accelerates the development of Axpera: Very convincing results observed by winegrowers; An approval schedule in line with the market launch in 2026.

Chassieu (France), 2 October 2025 - 8:00 a.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that it will present to the agricultural press on 28th October 2025 the positive results of its wine-growing trials in France and Europe.

Very convincing results observed by winegrowers

Under the 120-day emergency marketing authorisation granted by the French authorities in spring 2025[1] to combat mildew, Amoéba conducted a series of trials with winegrowers in several major French wine-growing regions, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Provence and Champagne. The main objectives of this campaign were to demonstrate the effectiveness of "AXPERA", its innovative biological solution, and to validate its reliability in local programmes and practical conditions.

In all vineyards affected by mildew and powdery mildew, initial feedback from winegrowers has been extremely positive. Several of them are already planning to extend the use of AXPERA to a larger area from 2026 onwards:

"Incorporating AXPERA into my treatment programme has enabled me to reduce copper input to just 1 kg/ha, while achieving better protection against mildew than with my standard programme," says Victor Sornin, a winegrower in Beaujolais.

For her part, Anne Silberzahn, a winegrower in Côtes de Provence (France), emphasises: "AXPERA has enabled me to halve my copper inputs per hectare without losing any efficiency. This reinforces my belief that I will eventually be able to do without copper altogether."

This excellent feedback from the vineyards come at a time when French and European plant health regulations are becoming increasingly restrictive for the wine sector. Last 15 July, the ANSES, the French health authority responsible for issuing marketing authorisations for plant protection products, made a major regulatory change by withdrawing more than half of the copper-based products previously available to combat a major fungal disease affecting vines: mildew. This new situation has come as a shock to French winegrowers and reinforces the urgent need to approve alternative solutions such as "AXPERA", which are natural, effective, environmentally friendly and safe for users.

An approval schedule still on track for market launch in 2026

While French winegrowers confirm the effectiveness of AXPERA in the vineyards, the product is simultaneously continuing its regulatory process in the most strategic markets. Conducted as part of Amoéba's partnership with Koppert, these procedures cover vines, vegetable crops and soybeans in Brazil.

USA and California: regarding the registration dossier submitted to the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in July 2024, the decision initially expected in mid-2025 has been delayed due to budget restrictions and staff reductions implemented by the new US administration. Provided that the budgetary shutdown currently affecting the United States does not continue, Amoeba estimates that approval could now come in the first quarter of 2026. Conversely, the timetable in California is accelerating, with a toxicological assessment already successfully completed, opening up the prospect of authorisation as early as 2026, sooner than initially anticipated.

Brazil: In May 2025, the Ministry of Health, ANVISA, validated the absence of toxicological classification for "AXPERA", a decisive step. The Ministry of the Environment, IBAMA, requested additional studies in September on the potential impact of the product on soil microorganism activity. This work, which will begin in October 2025, should enable the environmental assessment to be finalised in the first half of 2026. The final decision, which will be made by the Ministry of Agriculture, the MAPA (based on the conclusions of the other ministries), could be made as early as mid-2026.

Europe: the authorisation procedure has been initiated in the nine Member States targeted initially, with France acting as rapporteur country. In France, the ANSES confirmed the admissibility of the dossier and is currently conducting its assessment. The conclusions are expected by early 2026 at the latest, in line with initial forecasts.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 22 April 2025.

